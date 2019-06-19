CALGARY — Six members of last season's squad have been invited to the Canadian national junior hockey team's summer development camp.

Forty-three players will be at the camp, July 27 to Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Mich. The camp includes two games against the United States and one each against Finland and Sweden.

Defencemen Noah Dobson, Jared McIsaac and Ty Smith and forwards Joe Veleno, Alexis Lafreniere and Barrett Hayton are the returning players. Canada lost to eventual champion Finland in the quarterfinals on Jan. 2 in Vancouver.

Of the 43 players at camp, 26 were selected at the 2018 NHL draft, 15 are eligible to be picked Friday and Saturday in Vancouver and two are eligible for 2020 in Montreal.

London Knights coach Dale Hunter coaches the team this year.

The next world juniors are in the Czech Republic starting Dec. 26.