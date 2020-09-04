Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and former CFL linebacker Derrick Moncrief were both released by the Los Angeles Rams on Friday.

The Rams still have 62 players on their roster. NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to reach the 53-man limit.

Hajrullahu, 30, a resident of Oakville, Ont., joined the Rams following two seasons with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Last year, the five-foot-11, 205-pound former Western Mustang converted 47-of-55 field goal tries (85.5 per cent) and 26-of-28 single convert attempts (92.8 per cent) while sporting a 43.1-yard punting average.

Hajrullahu began his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2014-15) before joining the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17), winning a Grey Cup with the club in 2017.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Moncrief registered 69 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble last season with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders. Moncrief had signed with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders this off-season but was released May 11.

Following a workout with the Minnesota Vikings, Moncrief joined the Rams on Aug. 25.

Also on Friday, the Denver Broncos dealt Canadian defensive tackle Christian Covington to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Austin Calitro.

Covington, of Vancouver, signed a one-year deal with Denver in April after spending the 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys. Covington began his NFL career with the Houston Texans (2015-18).

Covington's father, Grover, starred as a defensive end for 11 seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1981-91). He registered a CFL-record 157 career sacks and won a Grey Cup with the franchise in 1986 before being inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.