Canadian Kia Nurse of the New York Liberty, who suffered an ankle sprain in New York’s first game of the 2020 season last Saturday, is listed as questionable ahead the team’s clash Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings.

The Hamilton, Ont., Native spoke with the media regarding her injury on Wednesday.

"Everyone has gone through ankle sprains if you play basketball or a sport and each one feels different," Nurse said. "For me, this one felt as scary as probably any that I’ve had. There was just something that didn’t seem to feel right when it went down.

"Very thankful that scans and everything that we went through medically was negative, and it was really the best-case scenario. I think I was just freaked out a little bit. I was in a bunch of pain and obviously a little frustrated that I put in all the work in COVID and through training camp to get to that point where you can finally play your first game and for it to have ended pretty early."

Nurse left Saturday’s game in the second quarter because of the injury and did not return. She scored two points and had one rebound prior to exiting. Her Liberty ultimately fell to the Seattle Storm 87-71.

The 24-year-old Nurse is in her third season in the WNBA. The former 10th overall pick was named a WNBA all-star for the first time in her career last season.