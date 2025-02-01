Canadian guard Kia Nurse is signing a one-year contract with the Chicago Sky, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

The 28-year-old native of Hamilton averaged 7.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 40 games with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2024, her first and only season with the franchise. She averaged 20.3 minutes of action last season.

Nurse has played six years in the WNBA after being selected 10th overall by the New York Liberty in 2018.

For her career, Nurse is averaging 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 201 career games with the Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Sparks.

Nurse was named an All-Star in 2019.

Nurse won two NCAA titles with the UConn Huskies in 2015 and 2016.

Internationally, Nurse has represented Canada at numerous events, including three Olympic Games.