1h ago
Canadian Rourke tosses two TDs in Ohio debut
Kobe Lewis had 28 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Daniel Richardson accounted for two more TDs, and Central Michigan beat Ohio 30-27 on Wednesday night in the season, and Mid-American Conference, opener for both teams. Canadian Kurtis Rourke passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.
The Associated Press
NCAA: Ohio 27, Central Michigan 30
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- Kobe Lewis had 28 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Daniel Richardson accounted for two more TDs, and Central Michigan beat Ohio 30-27 on Wednesday night in the season, and Mid-American Conference, opener for both teams.
Richardson was 23-of-41 passing for 243 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown to Kalil Pimpleton, and scored on a 1-yard run.
De'Montre Tuggle had a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the score with 58 seconds left in the first half, and returned the opening kickoff of the second 93 yards for a score that gave Ohio a 27-20 lead. After Central Michigan was forced to punt on its ensuing drive, Willie Reid forced and then recovered a fumble by Tuggle at the Bobcats' 22, setting up an 8-yard TD run by Lewis with 10:36 left in the third quarter.
CMU's Marshall Meeder kicked a 22-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 70-yard drive with 9:05 to play.
Ohio, which went three-and-out on its following two possessions, moved into Chippewas territory in the closing minute but a holding penalty and then a false start stalled its final drive.
Kurtis Rourke passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.