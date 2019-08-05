TORONTO — Canadian featherweight Kyle "The Monster" Nelson has been added to the UFC's televised card in Mexico City in September.

The 28-year-old from Huntsville, Ont., will face Mexican Marco Polo "El Toro" Reyes.

Nelson (12-3-0) has lost both of his UFC bouts to date, submitting to Matt Sayles during his last fight, a matchup in Ottawa in May. His UFC debut was a short-notice bout against Brazilian lightweight Diego Ferreira, who won by second-round TKO last December at UFC 231 in Toronto.

Reyes (8-6-0) has also lost his last two fights — to Drew Dober and Damir Hadzovic — but is 4-3-0 in the UFC.

The main event Sept. 21 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico features Mexican Yair Rodriguez, ranked No. 7 among featherweight contenders, and No. 8 Jeremy (Lil' Heathen) Stephens.

Rodriguez was winner of "The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America" in 2014.