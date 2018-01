Canadian Cyle Larin is about to join Turkish club Besiktas after undergoing a physical with the team Saturday.

Negotiations on for signing Canadian striker Cyle Larin as he undergoes physical at @ACIBADEMSPORTS

Larin has been playing with Orlando City in the MLS the past three seasons. He had 43 goals in 87 appearances for Orlando City.