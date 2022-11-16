It appears an NFL return could be in the works for Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Duvernay-Tardif is working out for the New York Jets on Wednesday after completing his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital.

The 31-year-old announced in June that he would be putting his NFL career on hold for the residency program.

Duvernay-Tardif has appeared in 68 career regular season NFL games for the Kansas City Chiefs and Jets. He has also played in six playoff games, including capturing Super Bowl LIV as a member of the Chiefs.

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que. native also opted out of the 2020 NFL season to be a full-time doctor at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif split the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy with Alphonso Davies and was also named Sportsman of the Year by Sports Illustrated.