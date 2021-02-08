Ackie expected to be released by Argonauts, sign with Als

Canadian linebacker Chris Ackie is expected to be released by the Toronto ‪Argonauts and sign with the Montreal Alouettes, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji‪‪.

Ackie, 29, signed with the Argonauts last February but never played for the team due to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

The native of Cambridge, Ont., spent the 2019 season with the Alouettes, his second stint with the team after spending the first four seasons of his career with Montreal. Ackie has also played for the Ottawa Redblacks.

Ackie has amassed 154 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions over his six previous seasons in the CFL.

