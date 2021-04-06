CHARLESTON, S.C. — Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez beat No. 16 seed Zhang Shuai of China 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round of the Volvo Car Open on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, from Laval, Que, saved four of five break points, while Shuai was one-for-six in the same category.

It was the first match of the clay-court season for Fernandez, who was ousted in qualifying for the recently completed Miami Open one day after winning her first career WTA Tour event in Mexico last month.

Fernandez, ranked 72nd in the world, will next face world No. 91 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro at the WTA 500 event.

Shuai, ranked 41st, has lost all three matches she has played in 2021.

World No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia headlines the field this week after capturing the Miami title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.