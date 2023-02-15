Cecchini wants to help find 'the right fit for the long term' in Alouettes' ownership process

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions are bringing back Canadian linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed for a second stint with the CFL club.

The Lions announced the signing of the Winnipeg native on Wednesday.

The six-foot, 235-pound Herdman-Reed spent the past two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he recorded seven total tackles (six special teams, one defensive) in 17 games.

The Lions selected Herdman-Reed in the seventh round (60th overall) of the 2017 CFL draft.

He played in 53 games over three seasons with the Lions. His most productive campaign came in 2018, when he registered 56 defensive tackles, 17 special teams stops and a pair of sacks.

Herdman-Reed signed with the Roughriders along with his twin brother, Justin, before the 2021 season.

Herdman-Reed played collegiately at Simon Fraser from 2013-16 and was the first player from the program to earn an invite to the Senior Bowl.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.