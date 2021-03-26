Canadian Hughes advances to round of 16 in match-play event

AUSTIN, Texas — Canada's Mackenzie Hughes has advanced to the knockout stage of the Dell Technologies Match Play.

The golfer from Dundas, Ont., won Group 9 with a record of 2-0-1 after tying American Talor Gooch today.

Gooch won the final two holes to even up the match, but the tie was enough to send Hughes into a match tomorrow against Spain's Sergio Garcia.

The 16 winners of the four-player groups advance to the weekend elimination rounds.

Seeded 48th, Hughes has beaten Gooch, Webb Simpson and Paul Casey this week.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., the other Canadian in the event, has been eliminated from championship contention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.