GREENSBORO, N.C. — Canadian Mackenzie Hughes is one shot back of Byeong Hun An and Sungjae, who each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the lead after one round at the Wyndham Championship.

Rory Sabbatini, Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner are tied with Hughes behind the South Korean leaders in the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Former Wyndham winners Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson joined Jordan Spieth among the nine players at 64.

Both co-leaders shot the best rounds of their PGA Tour careers. An, a 27-year-old South Korean seeking his first career victory on tour, closed with birdies on four of his final six holes and a sand save on the par-4 18th.