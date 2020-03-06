Canadian Szeryk jumps out to early lead at Symetra Tour event

Tiger will miss The Players due to injured back

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Canadian golfer Maddie Szeryk has the lead after the first round of the Symetra Tour's season-opening event.

Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot 5-under-par 67, giving her a one-stroke lead on American Daniela Iacobelli at Florida's Natural Charity Classic.

Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., was tied for ninth at 2 under, Samantha Richdale of Kelowna, B.C., was tied for 68th at 2 over and Rebecca Lee-Bentham was tied for 112th at 6 over.

The Symetra Tour is the LPGA's main feeder circuit.

Szeryk, 23, was 19th on the money list in her 2019 Symetra rookie campaign. The top 10 earn PGA Tour cards.

The 54-hole Charity Classic wraps up Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.