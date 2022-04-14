Canadian Barriault steps in on short notice to fight on UFC card

Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault is stepping in to meet American Jordan (The Beverly Hills Ninja) Wright on an April 23 UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas.

Barriault (13-5-0 with one no contest) is replacing Russian Roman Kopylov, who withdrew due to medical reasons according to the UFC. The fight will be contested at a catchweight of 190 pounds because of the short notice.

Both Barriault and Wright are looking to bounce back from first-round losses.

Barriault, a native of Gatineau. Que., now living in South Florida, was knocked out in 16 seconds by Chidi (Chidi Bang Bang) Njokuani in February while Wright (12-2-0 with one no-contest) suffered an 88-second TKO at the hands of Bruno Silva in December that dropped his UFC record to 2-2-0.

The all-Brazilian main event at the UFC's Apex production facility sees Jessica (Bate Estaca) Andrade, ranked No. 1 among flyweight contenders, drop down to 115 pounds to face No. 10 strawweight contender Amanda (Amandinha) Lemos.

The card also features Canadians Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser and Charles (Air) Jourdain.

Boser (20-8-1) takes on Moldova heavyweight Alexander (King Kong) Romanov (15-0-0) in the co-main event while Jourdain (12-4-1) fights American featherweight Lando (Groovy) Vannata (12-5-2).

Boser, a native of Bonnyville, Alta, who now calls Edmonton home, is coming off a KO win over Ovince St. Preux last June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022