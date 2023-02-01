Canadian men’s national team forward Lucas Cavallini has signed a deal with Club Tijuana in Liga MX, the team announced on Wednesday.

Cavallini appeared in 18 MLS games last season with the Vancouver Whitecaps and scored six goals.

He joined the Whitecaps from Liga MX side Club Puebla in December of 2019 and spent three years with the club, amassing 18 goals in 63 MLS games.

In his previous Liga MX stint, Cavallini fired home 29 goals and added eight assists in 81 appearances across all competitions for Puebla.

The 30-year-old has made 35 appearances with the Canadian men’s national soccer team and has scored 18 goals with two assists.

He was a member of Canada’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad and played in the 4-1 loss to Croatia in the Group Stage of the tournament.