RUKA, Finland — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won the gold medal Saturday in his 100th career World Cup moguls start.

The defending Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 90.80 on his second run to secure first place in the season-opening World Cup.

Ikuma Horishima of Japan was second with 87.39 while Sweden's Walter Wallberg placed third with 86.83. Canada's Kerrian Chunlaud was sixth.

Kingsbury was in second place after the first run but rebounded by putting down a solid second score.

Saturday's result was his 82nd World Cup medal overall — and 57th gold. He also has four World Championship titles and an Olympic silver to go along with his gold from Pyeongchang in 2018.

Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe was sixth on the women's side.