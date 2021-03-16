Canadian Milos Raonic is heading to the second round in Acapulco.

The fourth-seeded Raonic toppled American Tommy Paul 7-6(6), 6-4 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Mexican Open.

The Thornhill, Ont., product needed one hour 49 minutes to take the match against his 51st-ranked opponent at the ATP-500 level tournament.

Raonic was slow to start and never really found any type of rhythm. He doubled faulted 10 times, but also finished with 13 aces to get past Paul.

Next up for Raonic is 71st-ranked Dominik Koepfer of Germany.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021.