Canadian defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

DT Nathan Shepherd is expected to sign with the Saints, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023

The 25-year-old played in 17 games for the Jets in 2022, recording 33 combined tackles, four tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks.

A native of Ajax, Ont., Shepherd played collegiately at Fort Hays State and was selected by the Jets with the 72nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Shepherd played five seasons for the Jets (2018-22), amassing a career 104 combined tackles, 12 TFLs and six sacks across 73 NFL games.