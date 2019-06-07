TORONTO — Canadian offensive lineman Josiah St. John, the first player taken in the 2016 CFL draft, was among nine players released Friday by the Toronto Argonauts.

CFL teams have until 10 p.m. ET on Saturday to make their final roster cuts. The 2019 regular season kicks off Thursday.

The six-foot-five, 309-pound St. John was in his first season with Toronto. The native of Ajax, Ont., went first overall to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the '16 CFL draft and appeared in 22 games with the club.

The Riders elected not to re-sign St. John after he became a free agent in Febuary.

Also released was Canadian defensive back Jamie Harry, selected in the fifth round, No. 39 overall, by Toronto in the 2019 CFL draft.