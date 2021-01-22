Canadian Olympic boss says IOC plans to go ahead with Tokyo Games

TORONTO — The head of the Canadian Olympic Committee says the IOC remains committed to staging the Summer Games in Tokyo this summer.

COC chief executive officer David Shoemaker tweeted he attended a meeting Friday with IOC president Thomas Bach and other national Olympic committees in the aftermath of a report saying the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could be cancelled.

Shoemaker says the IOC reinforced a message it tweeted earlier Friday in the aftermath of a report from The Times of London that said the Games will have to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing unidentified government sources.

The IOC called the cancellation decision "categorically untrue."

Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Paralympics are slated to start Aug. 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.