Goaltender Matt Tomkins may be set to sign with an NHL club after terminating his deal with Farjestads BK Karlstad in Sweden.

Tomkins, who started three of five games for Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, had one season remaining on his contract with the Swedish club.

The 28-year-old posted a 20-12 record this season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.53 goals-against average. He had a 3-4 record in the postseason, posting a .905 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA.

"What I want to say about Matt as well is that I appreciate that he has been transparent with us about the interest that is away from North America and his plans going forward," Farjestads general manager Rickard Wallen said, per Google Translate. "In that way, he has helped us not to get stuck in the process of moving forward with our team building. He has been straight and honest with us, for which I want to thank him. He's a really solid guy who's enjoyed being with us and we've enjoyed having him here.

"But having said that, you still have to understand that the dream of playing in the NHL prevailed and I have full respect for that and only wish you the best of luck going forward."

Tomkins went 2-1 as Canada's starter at the Beijing Games, posting a .962 save percentage and a 1.01 GAA with a shutout. Canada was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Sweden, despite Tomkins stopping 24 of 25 shots in the 2-0 loss.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2012 draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Tomkins played for the ECHL's Indy Fuel and AHL's Rockford IceHogs from 2017-2021 but has never appeared in a game at the NHL level.