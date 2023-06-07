Canadian Open Betting Card: Outrights, Longshots and Props

Two stories have stolen the narrative of the golf world this week at the RBC Canadian Open.

First, the Public Investment Fund, DP World Tour and PGA Tour merge into one entity, causing the biggest shift in the professional golf landscape since… ever?

Second, I got approved for media credentials at the Canadian Open for the first time.

Alright, fine. The second story is only really big news for my mother, but we’re on location this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, and the vibes are high – even if they wouldn’t let me into the players-only meeting on Tuesday.

I must say, walking the course this week has been an awesome experience and I’m hoping to turn those walks into some dollars Sunday afternoon as we tackle another week of betting on an impossible sport to bet on.

Entering the week, my assumption was the winning score would be somewhere in the mid-20s, with guys like Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Cameron Young picking this course apart, bombing it wherever they want and hitting wedges into greens with ease.

However, Oakdale has shown up this week with its A-game.

The rough looks thick and lush, and with several holes featuring either elevated tee shots or elevated greens, players will be forced to be accurate off the tee if they want to take advantage of the short yardages on the scorecards.

Don’t get me wrong, this course will be scoreable, and I think the winning score will creep into the high teens and maybe the low 20s if someone catches a hot putter, but this place will test these players more than we all expected.

This week, the five big things I’m taking into account while running my models on RickRunGood.com are Bogey Avoidance, Greens Gained, Driving Accuracy, Putting on Bent-Grass and Strokes Gained: Approach

Let’s get to the players.

Justin Rose +1600

Justin Rose enjoyed his time in Canada last year, ending his week skyrocketing up the leaderboard with a Sunday 60, despite two bogeys on his card.

The Englishman already has a win on Tour this year, at Pebble Beach, and enters this week as the third-best player in this field on approach since March 1.

Rose enters this week having made six-straight cuts, with four of those being finishes inside the top 20.

What Rose lacks in distance, he makes up for with accuracy off the tee.

He is currently 101st in club head speed and 172nd in driving distance - all drives, but also sits 17th in driving accuracy.

If he can find enough fairways, I think Rose will give himself plenty of looks for birdies on these Bentgrass greens, the putting surface that has been his best throughout his career and remains true this year.

Ludvig Aberg +6000 (+100 Top 40)

Former world No.1 amateur Ludvig Aberg makes his pro debut this week at the Canadian Open.

Former World No.1 Amateur Ludvig Aberg makes his pro debut this week at the Canadian Open.



One week after Rose Zhang won on her first pro start on the LPGA Tour, Ludvig will look to do the same.



Currently 60-1 to win and +100 to crack the top 40 @TSN_Edge @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/T9bksUFyeQ — Maybe: Luke (@lukebellus4) June 7, 2023

Aberg finished the NCAA season No. 1 in the PGA Tour University, earning him a PGA Tour card for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Aberg has made five starts on the PGA Tour, with his best finish coming in March when he tied for 24th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

On top of the talen Aberg possesses, with everything going on in the world of golf this week, I’m more than happy to put my money behind a guy who isn’t caught up in all the noise of the PIF / PGA Tour merger and is just here to go low. .

Aberg has all the makings to be a multiple time winner on this tour. Why not start with a win in Canada?

While the 60-1 number on him to win this week is nice, I have also dipped my toe into his top-40 market at even money.

Mark Hubbard +9500 (+110 Top 40)

When this field was announced last Friday, I rushed to Twitter to announce Mark Hubbard the winner.

Hubbard has been very kind to me lately, most recently cashing a top 20 ticket at +470 the week of the Charles Schwab.

And after putting him on the shelf last week, I’m going back to him. This time I want all the glory.

Hubbard enters this week having made five straight cuts and has featured an impressive stat profile while doing so.

The American has gained at least 4.50 strokes tee to green in four of his last six, and I’m willing to roll the dice on the ball striking remaining strong and hope this is the week he runs into a hot putter.

His approach play has done most of the heavy lifting in recent weeks, and with lots of birdie chances out there from fairways, I’m happy to be back on Hubbard this week. He should be accurate enough off the tee this week to let his approach game do the work.

It truly doesn’t get any better than this. An absolute dart from 174. He might have to play with the helmet on all week! pic.twitter.com/6EodiQy9Qe — Maybe: Luke (@lukebellus4) June 7, 2023

Carson Young +10000 (+140 Top 40)

Maybe it’s the moustache, maybe it’s the approach play. But something about Carson Young just calls my name.

Young ranks quite high on my models this week, and a large part has to do his approach play.

Young ranks ninth in this field in terms of Strokes Gained: Approach over everyone’s last 24 rounds and is 14th in the field in Total Driving, a stat that adds a player's ranking in driving distance with their ranking in driving accuracy to get a total score.

This week’s winner will need to put exceptionally well, and Young’s best putting surface this year has been Bentgrass greens, gaining half a stroke more per round than his next best putting surface (Bermuda).

Aaron Cockerill +19000 (Top Canadian +1400, +240 Top 40)

Pat Fletcher is the last Canadian to win the Canadian Open, way back in 1954.

I think Aaron Cockerill might just be crazy enough to break the drought.

The Canadian checks a lot of boxes entering this week.

On the DP World Tour, he ranks 17th in driving accuracy, 26th in Greens in Regulation, 8th in putts per GIR, and fifth in stroke average.

Cockerill has five straight top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour and now gets the chance to tee it up in his home country for the second time as a pro.

Last year, he made the cut at Royal St. Gorges en route to a tie 48th. Let’s win the whole damn thing this year (or at least be the low Canadian at 14-1).