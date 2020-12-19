TAMPA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors have waived Canadian guard/forward Oshae Brissett, forward/centre Henry Ellenson and forward Alize Johnson.

The team's roster now stands at 17 players. Toronto's season opener is Wednesday against New Orleans in Tampa, Fla.

Brissett, a native of Mississauga, Ont., split time between the Raptors and Raptors 905 of the G League last season. The Syracuse University product averaged 1.9 points in 19 games with the NBA team last season.

Ellenson was acquired by Raptors 905 in January after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets.

Johnson signed with the Raptors this year after playing the past two seasons with the Indiana Pacers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020.