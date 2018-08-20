SEATTLE — Canadian punter Jon Ryan is leaving the Seattle Seahawks.

The Regina native posted on his Twitter account that he is leaving the team following 10 seasons in Seattle.

Ryan did not give a reason why he was leaving the team, and the Seahawks had yet to confirm the move. But Seattle selected punter Michael Dickson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft, and the rookie has performed well in the pre-season.

Over 12 seasons with Green Bay and Seattle, Ryan has booted 914 punts for 40,895 yards. His longest punt of 77 yards came in the 2011 season.

Ryan made NFL history when he threw a touchdown pass on a fake punt in the NFC championship game of the 2014 season.

He became the first punter to throw a touchdown pass in an NFL playoff game, and the first Canadian to do so since Washington quarterback Mark Rypien in 1993.