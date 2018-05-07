Canadian Calgary Stampeders quarterback Andrew Buckley has called it a career.

Buckley was expected be in a battle for the backup quarterback role this season according to TSN's Jermain Franklin, a role he held last year.

"I need to thank the Calgary Stampeders organization for an amazing two years," said Buckley in a news release. "It has been the thrill of a lifetime wearing the red and white and I consider myself immensely lucky to have been a Stampede."

"I've been accepted into medical school at the University of Calgary and it was an opportunity I couldn't pass on. Studying medicine has been my goal since I was young and this is the right time in my life to pursue it."

Buckley spent two seasons with the Stamps, serving as the club’s short-yardage quarterback. For his career, he has 326 yards passing and 157 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns. He was one of just two Canadian quarterbacks on a roster last season, with the other being Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Brandon Bridge.

"We're sorry to lose Andrew but we certainly wish him the best in his studies and his future career," said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a news release. "We enjoyed Andrew's time with the Red and White and thank him for everything he did for the organization."