Canadian Howden reverts back to aggressive style to win third World Cup event

IDRE FJÄLL, SWEDEN — Another day, another World Cup ski cross gold medal for Canadian Reece Howden.

The native of Cultus Lake, B.C., captured a second straight World Cup event Sunday and third of the season. In the women's event, Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was third for her fifth podium finish this year.

After winning Saturday's event by hanging back then coming on at the end, Reece reverted back to his hard-charging style Sunday, He led from start to finish of the big final.

“The draft wasn’t as big of an issue (Sunday)," he said. "I skied as fast as I could today, it worked out.

"I’m so happy this is unbelievable.”

Reece is on quite roll, having won three of the last four World Cup races.

"Third time is the charm," he said. "I’ll keep trying my best.

"I’m super proud of these last few races, so I’ll try to carry it through the rest of the season, stay safe, stay injury-free, and keep it going.”

Thompson was pleased to have secured third place despite poor visibility on the lower part of the track.

“I’m a lot happier with how I skied (Sunday)," she said. "I think I brought some good skiing to each heat and I’m happy to land on the podium."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021.