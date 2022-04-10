Canadian Mackenzie Hughes shot a 6-over-par 78 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to finish the tournament at plus-15.

Hughes, 31, entered the weekend at plus-4, the cutline for this season’s first major.

Hughes logged scores of 73, 75, and 77 over the first three rounds, respectively.

Hughes was making his third appearance at the Masters since turning pro in 2013.

His best finish was in 2021 when he placed tied for 40th.