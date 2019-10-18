ABERDEEN, Scotland — Canada is off to the semifinals at the world mixed curling championship.

Colin Kurz's Winnipeg-based rink (9-0 at the event) beat Tobias Thurne of Denmark 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Canadian rink of Kurz, third Meghan Walter, second Brendan Bilawka and lead Sara Oliver will face Norway's Ingvild Skaga in a semifinal on Saturday. The winner plays for gold and the loser goes to the bronze-medal game later Saturday.

Against Denmark, Canada scored two in the first end and held on to the lead the rest of the way. A single in the eighth with the hammer secured the victory.

"There were more pressure shots in this game than I've had to make in the rest of the week," Kurz said, "My team played so good in front of me, they kept it clean for the most part and I was never really in trouble. It was a good game right until the end."

Earlier Friday, Canada defeated Simon Olofsson of Sweden 9-4 in the round of 16.

Germany's Andy Kapp takes on South Korea's Yujin Seong in the other semifinal.

Canada is attempting to become the first team in the history of the world mixed to win gold at back-to-back events. Last season, Mike Anderson's team from Thornhill, Ont., won Canada's first-ever world mixed gold medal in Kelowna, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.