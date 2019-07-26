Canadian rugby sevens teams post shutouts to open Pan Am Games

LIMA, Peru — Canada's rugby sevens teams opened the Pan American Games with convincing victories on Friday.

The Canadian women crushed Mexico 54-0, while Canada's men beat Uruguay 31-0.

Each team won gold last time out in Toronto in 2015.

Emma Chown of Barrie, Ont., Victoria's Caroline Crossley and Tausani Levale of Abbotsford, B.C., each had two tries for the Canadian women against Mexico.

Admir Cejvanovic of Burnaby, B.C., and Nathan Hirayama of Richmond, B.C., had two apiece for the Canadian men.

The opening ceremony was Friday night with the first full day of Pan Am competition slated for Saturday.

SQUASH

Canada's men's and women's doubles teams advanced to the semifinals.

Samantha Cornett of Ottawa and Danielle Letourneau of Calgary beat Peru's Ximena Rodriguez and Alejandra Zabala 2-0 (11-1, 11-1).

On the men's side, Shawn DeLierre of Montreal and Nick Sachvie of St. Catharines, Ont., beat Argentina's Roberto Pezzota and Leandro Romiglio 2-1 (11-5, 7-11, 11-10).

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Amanda Harnett of Burlington, Ont., and Marie-Christine Lapointe of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., lost 2-1 (21-13, 20-22, 15-11) to Argentina's Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra. Canada finished the first round at 2-1.

In men's Pool D play, Aaron Nusbaum of Aurora, Ont., and Mike Plantinga of Langley, B.C., lost 2-0 (21-11, 21-14) to Chile's Marco Grimalt and Esteban Grimalt.

MODERN PENTATHLON

Calgary's Kelly Fitzsimmons was 13th after the fencing ranking round.

Shauna Biddulph of Saskatoon was 23rd and Claire Samulak of Fruitvale, B.C., was 25th.

In the men's competition, Garnett Stevens of Rockland, Ont., was 18th and Joel Riker-Fox of Delacour, Alta., was 22nd.