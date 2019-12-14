CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Canada's rugby women made it to the Cup quarterfinals at the Cape Town Sevens but face a tough road after losing 14-12 to France in their final group game.

The French, who upset New Zealand before losing 19-7 to Canada in last weekend's quarterfinals in Dubai, led 14-0 at the half Saturday on tries by Coralie Bertrand and Seraphine Okemba.

Canada, runner-up in Dubai, mounted a comeback with tries from Britt Benn and Charity Williams and was attacking in the French end with no time remaining, only to see the rally snuffed out with a knock-on.

It was only the third win for the French over Canada in 26 meetings.

France (3-0-0) won Pool B and will play Russia, which finished third in Pool A. Canada (2-1-0) takes on the U.S. with the winner facing either powerful New Zealand or England in the semifinals. New Zealand beat Canada 17-14 in the Dubai final.

Australia plays Fiji in the other women's Cup quarterfinal.

The Canadian women, who blanked Brazil 32-0 on Friday, opened play Saturday with 28-7 win over Spain thanks to two-try performances from both captain Ghislaine Landry and Bianca Farella.

The Canadian men, who opened with a 33-21 loss to Argentina on Friday, were thumped 33-5 by New Zealand in their first match of the day Saturday. The All Blacks led 14-0 at the half with Mike Fuailefau's converted try in the eighth minute halving the lead. But New Zealand reeled off three late tries to seal the deal.

The Canadian men, who finished 10th in Dubai in their season opener, faced Wales in their final pool match Saturday.

The Cape Town Sevens, one of six combined men's and women's events this year, run through Sunday. It marks the first time the women have taken part in the tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.