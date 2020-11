STILLWATER, Okla. — Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Oklahoma State's game Saturday against Texas Tech with a leg injury.

Hubbard, a redshirt junior from Sherwood Park, Alta., was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day. He walked on to the field during a pre-game ceremony wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on his right leg. He played last Saturday against Oklahoma, but had just 44 yards on eight carries.

Hubbard has rushed for 625 yards and five touchdowns this season. He led U.S. college football last season with 2,094 yards and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He has rushed for 3,459 yards in his career — eighth in school history.

