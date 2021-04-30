Canadian safety Holland drafted by Dolphins in second round of NFL Draft

Oregon safety Jevon Holland was the first Canadian taken in the 2021 NFL draft Friday night.

The Miami Dolphins selected Holland with the fourth pick of the second round, No. 36 overall.

Holland was the second defensive back taken in the second round, but first safety in the draft. Five cornerbacks were selected in the opening round Thursday night.

Holland, a six-foot, 207-pound junior safety from Coquitlam, B.C., opted out of the 2020 season at Oregon to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Holland registered 66 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and four interceptions in 14 games for Oregon in 2019.

Holland was projected as a second-round pick but some mock drafts had him listed as a late first-round selection.

He appeared in 27 career contests with the Ducks, accumulating 108 tackles and nine interceptions.

At Oregon's pro day, Holland posted 40-yard dash times of 4.46 and 4.48 seconds.

He also registered a 35.5-inch vertical jump, a stellar broad jump of 10 feet six inches and 19 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

Holland also offers versatility in that he can also play cornerback and return punts.

Holland was invited to this year's NFL combine, but the league eliminated in-person workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holland comes by his football prowess honestly as his father, John, was a defensive back in both the NFL (San Francisco 1992-93) and CFL (1990, 1993-97 with B.C., Edmonton and Saskatchewan).

Holland was among 45 players who confirmed to participate virtually in the draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.