Canadian international midfielder Samuel Piette has been named captain of CF Montreal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Victor Wanyama and Kamal Miller will serve as assistant co-captains.

“I am immensely proud of this title as it shows I have the confidence of the Club, the head coach and the players,” Piette said in a release. “I want to continue to fulfill this role to the best of my ability to continue to push this team in the right direction, achieve new goals and continue to make fans proud of our team.”

The 28-year-old has appeared in 145 MLS games for Montreal over seven seasons and contributed two goals and 10 assists.

Piette is CF Montreal’s all-time MLS regular season minutes leader.

He captured the Canadian Championship in 2019 and 2021 with the Club.

The Le Gardeur, Québec native has earned 66 caps with the Canadian men’s national team since making his debut in 2012 and was a member of the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar.