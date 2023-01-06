40m ago
Report: Canadian Sharpe to compete in Slam Dunk contest
Canadian Shaedon Sharpe will get the opportunity to put his high-flying talents on display at the NBA's All-Star weekend next month as the Portland Trail Blazers rookie will compete in the Slam Dunk contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The 19-year-old shooting guard has averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists over 36 games, including five starts, with the Blazers in 2022-23.
Portland selected Sharpe, a native of London, Ont., with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
NBA All-Star weekend runs from Feb. 17-19 in Utah.