Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss a "significant" amount of time due to right plantar faciitis, says head coach Mark Daigneault.

"It's gonna be a more significant amount of time than day-to-day," said Daigneault. "This one is an injury that we need to now take a look at."

The Toronto native played 34 minutes on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves but was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gilgeous-Alexander, 22, missed last Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, which Daigneault said was part of the team's maintenance plan.

"As we were doing some maintenance sit outs, this is what we were trying to avoid," said Daigneault. "It's easy to be in the moment and wonder why we're doing that, but I think this makes it very tangible. We were trying to avoid this, and obviously we didn't on this particular case."

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-high 23.7 points and 5.9 assists this season while shooting over 50 percent from the field.