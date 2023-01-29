ASPEN, Colo. — Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris defended his Winter X Games gold medal in slopestyle Sunday with a walk-off final run.

The 29-year-old from Regina, who was the oldest competitor in the 10-man final, became the most decorated athlete in Winter X Games history with 22 medals, including 11 gold.

Norway's Markus Kleveland briefly supplanted McMorris in the fourth and final round on Buttermilk Mountain, but the Canadian laid down a stellar run on his final pass.

No scores were posted because in a format introduced three years ago in Aspen, athletes were ranked for "overall impression" in a jam session, in which athletes compete over a set time as opposed to a number of rounds.

Kleveland took silver and Norway's Mons Roisland earned bronze.

McMorris won bronze at last year's Beijing Olympics behind teammate and gold medallist Maxence Parrot of Bromont, Que.

Parrot is taking a year off from competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2023.