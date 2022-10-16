MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head in a game last weekend, returned to action Sunday as Bayern Munich hosted SC Freiburg in Bundesliga play.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton had to be helped off just before halftime of last Saturday's 2-2 tie with Borussia Dortmund after challenging Dortmund's Jude Bellingham for the ball.

The injury occurred when the English midfielder, shielding the ball from Davies with his body, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback. Davies' head got to the ball first and Bellingham's foot connected with the Canadian's face, not the ball.

Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face. He received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action.

Dortmund rallied from a 2-0 deficit with 74th- and 95th-minute goals.

Davies, who missed the midweek Champions League win over Czechia's Viktoria Plzen, was in the starting lineup for third-place Bayern' match against second-place Freiburg at Allianz Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2022