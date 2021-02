Canadian Stock Watch: Keeping up with the top Canadians in NCAA basketball

Nembhard looking to continue to prove the doubters wrong

TSN’s weekly Canadian Stock Watch keeps you up to date with the top Canadian men’s and women’s performers in NCAA hoops during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic season.

Andrew Nembhard – Junior, G, No. 1 Gonzaga (22-0), Aurora, Ont.

Recent stats: 12 Pts, 2 Ast vs. San Diego (W), 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast vs. Saint Mary’s (W)

Season averages: 9.4 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 4.4 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Santa Clara, Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount

Chris Duarte – Senior, G, Oregon (14-5), Montreal

Recent stats: 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast vs. No. 19 USC (L), 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Utah (W)

Season averages: 16.8 Pts, 4.9 Reb, 2.5 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Stanford, Saturday vs. California, Monday vs. Arizona

Eugene Omoruyi – Redshirt senior, F, Oregon (14-5), Rexdale, Ont.

Recent stats: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast vs. No. 19 USC (L), 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast vs. Utah (W)

Season averages: 16.8 Pts, 5.3 Reb, 2.1 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Stanford, Saturday vs. California, Monday vs. Arizona

AJ Lawson – Junior, G, South Carolina (5-11), Toronto

Recent stats: 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast vs. No. 24 Missouri (L), 20 Pts, 4 Reb vs. No. 25 Tennessee (L)

Season averages: 18.3 Pts, 4.3 Reb, 1.4 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Mississippi State, Saturday vs. Georgia

Marcus Carr – Redshirt junior, G, Minnesota (13-10), Toronto

Recent stats: 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast vs. No. 5 Illinois (L), 19 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast vs. Indiana (L)

Season averages: 19.0 Pts, 3.9 Reb, 5.0 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Northwestern, Saturday vs. Nebraska

Joshua Primo – Freshman, G, No. 6 Alabama (18-5), Toronto

Recent stats: 5 Pts, 2 Reb vs. Vanderbilt (L)

Season averages: 8.6 Pts, 3.4 Reb, 1.0 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. No. 24 Arkansas, Saturday vs. Mississippi State

Quincy Guerrier – Sophomore, F, Syracuse (13-7), Montreal

Recent stats: 7 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Duke (L), 9 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast vs. North Dame (W)

Season averages: 14.8 Pts, 9.3 Reb, 0.9 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. Georgia Tech, Monday vs. North Carolina



Hailey Brown – Senior, F, No. 12 Michigan (13-2), Hamilton, Ont.

Recent stats: 5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast vs. No. 15 Ohio State (W), 7 Pts, 4 Reb vs. No. 11 Indiana (L)

Season averages: 8.1 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 1.3 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Iowa, Sunday vs. Minnesota

Shaina Pellington – Redshirt junior, G, No. 9 Arizona (15-3), Pickering, Ont.

Recent Stats: 1 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Stanford (L), 4 Pts, 2 Reb vs. California (W)

Season averages: 6.2 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 0.9 Ast

Next up: Sunday vs. Arizona State

Aaliyah Edwards – Freshman, F, No. 1 UConn (18-1), Kingston, Ont.

Recent stats: 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Xavier (W), 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast vs. St. John’s (W)

Season averages: 9.7 Pts, 4.8 Reb, 0.7 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Creighton, Saturday vs. Butler

Laeticia Amihere – Sophomore, F, No. 4 South Carolina (18-3), Mississauga, Ont.

Recent stats: 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast vs. No. 19 Kentucky (W), 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Tennessee (L)

Season averages: 6.8 Pts, 5.5 Reb, 1.0 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Ole Miss, Sunday vs. Texas A&M