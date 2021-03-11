Canadian Stock Watch: Keeping up with the top Canadians in NCAA basketball

TSN’s weekly Canadian Stock Watch keeps you up to date with the top Canadian men’s and women’s performers in NCAA hoops during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic season. Check out how the top Canadians have performed during the conference tournaments.

Andrew Nembhard – Junior, G, No. 1 Gonzaga (26-0), Aurora, Ont.

Recent stats: 13 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast vs. BYU (W), 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Saint Mary’s (W)

Season averages: 9.2 Pts, 2.4 Reb, 4.2 Ast

Next up: After defeating BYU on Tuesday to win the West Coast Conference Tournament, Gonzaga now awaits the beginning of the March Madness Tournament.

Chris Duarte – Senior, G, Oregon (20-5), Montreal

Recent stats: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Arizona State (W), 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast vs. Oregon State (W)

Season averages: 17.3 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 2.4 Ast

Next up: vs. TBD in Pac-12 Tournament semifinal

Eugene Omoruyi – Redshirt senior, F, Oregon (20-5), Rexdale, Ont.

Recent stats: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Arizona State (W), 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Oregon State (W)

Season averages: 16.9 Pts, 5.3 Reb, 2.1 Ast

Next up: vs. TBD in Pac-12 Tournament semifinal

AJ Lawson – Junior, G, South Carolina (6-14), Toronto

Recent stats: 6 Pts, 4 Reb vs. Kentucky (L), 18 Pts, 3 Reb vs. No. 12 Arkansas (LSeason averages: 16.9 Pts, 4.1 Reb, 1.3 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Ole Miss in second round of SEC Tournament

Marcus Carr – Redshirt junior, G, Minnesota (14-15), Toronto

Recent stats: 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast vs. No. 9 Ohio State (L), 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast vs. Northwestern (W)

Season averages: 19.3 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.9 Ast

Next up: After losing to Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Minnesota will now wait to see if they will receive a bid to participate in March Madness.

Joshua Primo – Freshman, G, No. 6 Alabama (21-6), Toronto

Recent stats: 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Georgia (W), 2 Pts, 3 Reb vs. Auburn (W)

Season averages: 8.1 Pts, 3.4 Reb, 0.9 Ast

Next up: Friday vs. Mississippi State in Sec Tournament quarterfinal

Quincy Guerrier – Sophomore, F, Syracuse (16-9), Montreal

Recent stats: 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Virginia (L), 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast vs. North Carolina State (W)

Season averages: 14.4 Pts, 8.7 Reb, 0.9 Ast

Next up: After losing to Virginia in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament, Syracuse will now wait to see if they will receive a bid to participate in March Madness.



Hailey Brown – Senior, F, No. 13 Michigan (14-5), Hamilton, Ont.

Recent stats: 3 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Northwestern (L), 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast vs. Northwestern (L

Season averages: 8.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 1.3 Ast

Next up: After losing to Northwestern in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan will now wait to see if they will receive a bid to participate in March Madness.

Shaina Pellington – Redshirt junior, G, No. 11 Arizona (16-5), Pickering, Ont.

Recent Stats: 6 Pts, 1 Reb vs. UCLA (L), 4 Pts, 3 Reb vs. Washington State (W)

Season averages: 5.8 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 0.8 Ast

Next up: After losing to UCLA in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament, Arizona will now wait to see if they will receive a bid to participate in March Madness.

Aaliyah Edwards – Freshman, F, No. 1 UConn (24-1), Kingston, Ont.

Recent stats: 6 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Marquette (W), 6 Pts, 3 Reb vs. Villanova (W

Season averages: 10.7 Pts, 5.4 Reb, 0.6 Ast

Next up: After defeating Marquette on Monday to win the Big East Tournament, UConn now awaits the beginning of the March Madness Tournament.

Laeticia Amihere – Sophomore, F, No. 5 South Carolina (22-4), Mississauga, Ont.

Recent stats: 2 Pts, 2 Reb 1 Ast vs. No. 12 Georgia (W), 4 Pts, 7 Reb vs. Tennessee (W)

Season averages: 6.5 Pts, 5.2 Reb, 1.0 Ast

Next up: After defeating Georgia on Sunday to win the SEC Tournament, South Carolina now awaits the beginning of the March Madness Tournament.

