In this week's Canadian Stock Watch, John Metchie III looks to build upon his strong showing last week against Auburn as the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide take on the defending champion LSU Tigers.

Alabama (8-0) vs. LSU (3-4), Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS: Metchie III, who had a solid outing last week against Alabama’s in-state rival, Auburn, in the Iron Bowl, will look to carry over his momentum as the Crimson Tide take on the reigning national champion LSU Tigers on Saturday. After a couple of consecutive quiet outings in a row, Metchie broke out against Auburn – his six receptions were one away from his season-high and his two touchdowns were his best total since Alabama’s second game this season.

Canadian to Watch: WR Metchie III (Brampton, Ont.) – Metchie’s performance against Auburn was a welcomed sight as he had yet to really pick up the slack left over from the season-ending injury to star wideout Jaylen Waddle in late October. Metchie could very well be in store for another big day Saturday against an LSU squad that has struggled mightily this season.

No. 15 Oklahoma State (6-2) vs. TCU (4-4), Saturday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN3: After missing Oklahoma State’s last outing with a right leg injury, star running back Chuba Hubbard (Sherwood Park, Alta.) is likely to be sidelined again this week against TCU. It’s been a disappointing season for Hubbard, who has not been very productive in 2020 after running for more than 2,000 yards and adding 21 touchdowns last season en route to finishing eighth in the final voting for the Heisman Trophy. Dezmon Jackson rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns last week as the starter for the Cowboys, and he’s expected to start again Saturday against TCU. Hubbard has also had to split carries this season with LD Brown, who has been productive for Oklahoma State as well.

Canadian to Watch: LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (Calgary, Alta.) – Ogbongbemiga is arguably Oklahoma State’s most important player on defence. He leads the team in tackles (62) and has the fourth most sacks (2.5).

Is there any incentive for Hubbard to play at all this season? With an ankle injury that's been bothering him for the last month, how much incentive is there for Canadian Chuba Hubbard to play at all this season? Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji share their thoughts, and discuss their early picks for the Heisman.

West Virginia (5-3) vs. No. 9 Iowa State (7-2), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on TSN2: After not making much of an impact at New Hampshire early on in his career, senior Alonzo Addae has had a breakout season with West Virginia. The cornerback has been one of the Mountaineers’ best defensive players this season, and they’ll need him to be sharp again Saturday as they take on the Big 12 conference’s best team this season, No. 9 Iowa State.

Canadian to Watch: CB Addae (Pickering, Ont.,) – Addae is tied for the most tackles (55) and interceptions (2) amongst West Virginia’s defensive backs, and he leads the group in passes defenced with five.

Other Canadians to watch: Tennessee and leading wide receiver Josh Palmer (Brampton, Ont.,) are in action on Saturday against No. 6 Florida and Heisman candidate Kyle Trask. Illinois and twin brothers, running back Chase Brown and defensive back Sydney Brown, from London, Ont., take on No. 19 Iowa on Saturday. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke (Oakville, Ont.,) and Ohio host Buffalo, who was in the spotlight last week after running back Jaret Patterson ran for an incredible 409 yards and tied the FBS single-game record with eight rushing touchdowns.

#StateSide5: Diallo dominates, Metchie performs on centre stage Gridiron Nation breaks down which five Canadians made the biggest splash in college football this past week. This week features Central Michigan's Mohamed Diallo who had a fantastic game against Eastern Michigan.

Game Spotlight

Vanderbilt (0-8) vs. No. 8 Georgia (6-2), Saturday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on TSN4: Sarah Fuller will play in her second game as Vanderbilt’s kicker after making history last week as the first woman to ever play in a Power Five conference football game. The Commodores struggled mightily against Missouri in their last outing, which resulted in the team’s offensive unit failing to get in range for Fuller to attempt a field goal. After only fielding the opening kickoff of the second half against Missouri, Fuller will look to record her first ever points Saturday against a tough opponent in the eighth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Other Games On TSN

No. 25 Louisiana (8-1) vs. Appalachian State (7-2) – Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on TSN1 & TSN3

No. 4 Ohio State (4-0) vs. Michigan State (2-3) – Saturday at noon p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN1

No. 5 Texas A&M (6-1) vs. Auburn (5-3) – Saturday at noon p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN2

No. 12 Indiana (5-1) vs. No. 16 Wisconsin (2-1) – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET / noon PT on TSN1/5

No. 24 Tulsa (5-1) vs. Navy (3-5) – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET / noon PT on TSN3

No. 23 Oregon (3-1) vs. California (0-3) – Saturday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN2

No. 3 Clemson (8-1) vs. Virginia Tech (4-5) – Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on TSN1

South Carolina (2-7) vs. Kentucky (3-6) – Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on TSN4

Oregon State (2-2) vs. Utah (0-2) – Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on TSN2