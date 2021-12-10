Canadian swingman Brooks of Grizzlies fined $25,000 by the NBA

NEW YORK — Canadian swingman Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies was fined US$25,000 by the NBA on Friday.

Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., was fined for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection, the league said in a release.

The incident occurred Wednesday night after Brooks was assessed his second technical foul of the game with 27.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies went on to drop a 104-96 decision to the Dallas Mavericks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.