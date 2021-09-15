Canadian featherweight T.J. (The Truth) Laramie will fight American Melsik (The Gun) Baghdasaryan on the undercard of UFC 268 on Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Both fighters are graduates of Dana White's Contender Series. Laramie, a 23-year-old from Windsor, Ont., was the first Canadian to earn a UFC contract via the TV show.

Laramie (12-4-0) lost his UFC debut by first-round submission to Darrick Miner last September. Baghdasaryan (6-1-0) won his UFC debut by second-round knockout over Collin Anglin in July.

The UFC 268 main event sees Kamaru (The Nigerian Nightmare) Usman defend his welterweight title against No. 1 contender Colby (Chaos) Covington. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Rose (Thug) Najamunas takes on former title-holder Zhang (Magnum) Weili of China.

In other Canadian UFC news, veteran strawweight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos will meet Livinha (The Brazilian Gangster) Souza on an Oct. 23 Fight Night card.

It will be Markos's 18th fight in the UFC. The 36-year-old from Windsor has lost her last four, most recently by disqualification for an illegal upkick against Luana Pinheiro in May.

Markos (10-11-1) is 6-10-1 in the UFC. The 30-year-old Souza (14-0-3) is coming off a TKO loss to Amanda Lemos at UFC 259 in March and is 3-20 in the promotion.

The main event of the Fight Night card pits Brazil's Paulo Costa, ranked second among middleweight contenders, against No. 5 Marvin (The Italian Dream) Vettori. Location of the card has yet to be announced.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021.