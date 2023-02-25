FÜSSEN, Germany — The Canadian teams were winless after the opening day at the world junior curling championships.

Scotland's Orrin Carson beat Landon Rooney of Whitby, Ont., 7-2 in men's play Saturday. Ottawa's Emily Deschenes lost both of her games in the women's draw.

She dropped a 7-4 decision to Norway's Torild Bjoernstad in the morning. Sweden's Moa Dryburgh beat Canada 7-5 in the evening.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday. The finals are scheduled for March 4.

