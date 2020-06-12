It's a crowded leaderboard at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas and Canadian Corey Conners is one of 14 golfers within three shots of the lead. Adam Hawdin finds himself with work to do, entering the day T27. Keep up with the Canadians in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge all day on TSN.ca.

Leader

Xander Schauffele -13
 

Corey Conners (12:20 p.m. et / 9: 20 a.m. pt)

 
Rank T9 Total -10 Leader -13

Fourth Round Tracker

 
Holes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Front Total
PAR 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 35 70
Conners                                        
Round Status                                        
 
Charles Schwab Challenge Leaderboard

Adam Hadwin (10:50 a.m. et / 7:50 a.m. pt)

 
Rank T27 Total -6 Leader -13

Round Round Tracker

 
Holes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 FRONT TOTAL
PAR 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4  4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 35  70
 Hadwin                                        
 Round Status                                        
 
 
Charles Schwab Challenge Leaderboard