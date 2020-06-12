Jun 12, 2020
Canadian Tracker: Conners in contention at Colonial
It's a crowded leaderboard at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas and Canadian Corey Conners is one of 14 golfers within three shots of the lead. Adam Hawdin finds himself with work to do, entering the day T27. Keep up with the Canadians in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge all day on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
Virtual Coors Side Seats: Bob Weeks
Leader
Corey Conners (12:20 p.m. et / 9: 20 a.m. pt)
|Rank T9
|Total -10
|Leader -13
Fourth Round Tracker
|Holes
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Front
|Total
|PAR
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|70
|Conners
|Round Status
Adam Hadwin (10:50 a.m. et / 7:50 a.m. pt)
|Rank T27
|Total -6
|Leader -13
Round Round Tracker
|Holes
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|FRONT
|TOTAL
|PAR
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|70
|Hadwin
|Round Status