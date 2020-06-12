8h ago
Canadian Tracker: Conners surging up leaderboard at Colonial
Canadians Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners are both in striking distance for the top of the leaderboard while Mackenzie Hughes is in good position to make the cut as the PGA Tour continues its return with the second round of Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas. Follow the Canadian golfers on TSN.ca.
Top of the Leaderboard
Adam Hadwin
|Rank T25
|Total -4
|Leader -11
Second Round Tracker
|Holes
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Back
|Total
|PAR
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
|Hadwin
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|37
|Round Status
|E
|E
|E
|E
|+1
|+1
|+1
|+2
|+2
|+1
|E
|+2
Mackenzie Hughes
|Rank T36
|Total -4
|Leader -11
Second Round Tracker
|Holes
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Back
|Total
|PAR
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
|Hughes
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|3
|33
|Round Status
|E
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-1
|E
|E
|-1
|-2
|-2
|-3
|-2
Corey Conners
|Rank T3
|Total -8
|Leader -11
Second Round Tracker
|Holes
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Back
|Total
|PAR
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
|Conners
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|31
|Round Status
|-1
|-2
|-3
|-3
|-4
|-4
|-3
|-3
|-4
|-4
|-4
|-5
|-5
|-5
|-4
|-4