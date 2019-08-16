The Brooklyn Nets will officially be sold to Canadian businessman Joseph Tsai, it was announced Friday.

Tsai, who owned 49 per cent of the team, is acquiring the remaining 51 per cent from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov thorugh his company Onexim Sports and Entertainment Holding USA Inc. The transaction will make him the sole investor in the team once the sale is approved by the NBA Board of Governors.

Tsai will also assume the role of chairman of the board of directors for Barclays Center, and NBA Governor of the Nets and its affiliates.

According to multiple reports, Tsai will get the team for $3.3 billion. The price would the highest ever paid for a sports franchise, topping the $2.2 billion price tags that were recently paid for the Carolina Panthers and Houston Rockets.

“It has been an honor and a joy to open Barclays Center, bring the Nets to Brooklyn, and watch them grow strong roots in the community while cultivating global appeal,” said Prokhorov in a news release. “The team is in a better place today than ever before and I know that Joe will build on that success, while continuing to deliver the guest experience at Barclays Center that our fans, employees, and colleagues in the industry enjoy. Without Brett’s innovative foresight and leadership, we would not be where we are today with the Nets and Barclays Center. Brett had always made it clear to me that when the arena and team sold, he would move on and begin his next journey. Thank you to Brett, who has been a true partner and friend over the past 15 years.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to witness up close the Brooklyn Nets rebuild that Mikhail started a few years ago. He hired a front office and coaching staff focused on player development, he supported the organization with all his resources, and he refused to tank,” said Tsai in the same release. “I will be the beneficiary of Mikhail’s vision, which put the Nets in a great position to compete, and for which I am incredibly grateful. I also want to thank Dmitry and Brett for their guidance and friendship, and I hope to see them often in Brooklyn. We are committed to maintaining Barclays Center’s iconic status by bringing together culture, community, and entertainment for our fans and everyone in New York.”

This transaction has no impact on Webster Hall and NYCB LIVE, including its surrounding Hub development, which will continue to be managed by Onexim.

The Nets finished at 42-40 last season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.