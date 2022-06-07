TIJUANA, Mexico — Vasean Allette and Elijah Fisher both drained more than 20 points, but it wasn't enough Tuesday as Argentina defeated Canada 97-92 in the second day of the FIBA U18 men's Americas basketball championship tournament.

Four of the five Argentina starters hit double digits on the scoreboard and while the lead changed 13 times and Canada stayed close they couldn't match their opponent's depth on this night in Tijuana.

Allette scored 23 points, while Fisher had 22. Thomas Ndong and Michael Nwoko each chipped in with a dozen.

Lee Aaliya and Dylan Bordon paced Argentina with 17 points each.

Canada opened the tournament Monday by beating host Mexico 83-75 in Group A action, while Brazil beat Argentina 60-55.

Canada will play Brazil on Wednesday.

The United States appears to be putting on clinics in Group B. On Monday the U.S. dunked the Dominican Republic 116-48, while on Tuesday they crushed Ecuador 123-41. Puerto Rico beat Ecuador 85-64 on Monday, and snuck past the Dominican Republic 65-61 on Tuesday.

Thursday is a rest day for all teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022