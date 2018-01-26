COUVA, Trinidad And Tobago — Canada fell 4-3 in penalty kicks against Mexico on Friday in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship — delaying a potential berth in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The top three finishers at the tournament advance to the world championship in August, so the Canadian squad will have one more shot via the bronze-medal game against Haiti.

The two sides drew 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Gabrielle Carle scored in the 80th minute for Canada to draw even after Jimena Lopez Fuentes put Mexico ahead in the 34th.

The United States, the four-time defending champions, beat Haiti in penalty kicks in the other semifinal for its spot in the gold-medal match against the Mexicans.

The championship game and bronze-medal match are Sunday.

Canada and the U.S. won its respective preliminary-round groups with 3-0-0 records. The Canadian women beat Costa Rica 3-1, Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 and Haiti 4-0.

Host France, China, England, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Korea and Spain have already qualified for the 16-country U20 World Cup.

Canada has made it to six of seven editions of the U20 World Cup, hosting the event in 2002 and 2014. Its best showing was in 2002 when it was runner-up to the U.S., losing the final 1-0 after extra time.