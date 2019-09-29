Canada falls to U.S. for AmeriCup gold

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — It's been a long time since Canada suffered defeat at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup tournament. But it finally happened.

After 17 straight victories dating back to 2013, Canada fell 67-46 against the United States in the gold-medal game on Sunday.

Jamie Scott was the only Canadian to finish in double digits, scoring 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting to go along with seven rebounds for the two-time defending tournament champions.

The Canadians struggled early and never made up for a 10-point halftime deficit as they continued to miss shots and went into the fourth trailing 57-37.

Canada shot just 27 per cent overall from the field, including 3 for 20 from three.

Tina Charles and led the Americans with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Canada still reached the podium for the eighth time in nine tournaments with its silver medal.

The Canadians last lost in the final of the 2013 tournament against Cuba, 79-71.

The Women's AmeriCup 2019 qualifies the top eight teams to the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments in November.

___

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.